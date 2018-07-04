FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 11:49 AM / in 2 hours

UK couple near Salisbury showing similar symptoms to Skripals: Sun newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British couple whose possible poisoning is being investigated by counter-terrorism police are showing “very similar” symptoms to those suffered by Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

“Doctors have determined that the pair have been poisoned by toxins and are showing very similar ... symptoms to the former Russian military intelligence colonel and his daughter,” the newspaper said.

British police said on Wednesday they suspected the two people who were found in a critical condition near the English city where the Skripals were poisoned earlier this year may have been exposed to an unknown substance.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

