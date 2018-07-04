Two people in critical condition in UK after incident in Amesbury: police

(Reuters) - Police in Wiltshire, in the south of England about 10 miles from Salisbury, said that they declared a major incident late on Tuesday after suspicion that two people might have been exposed to an “unknown substance” in the town of Amesbury.

A man and a woman, who were found unconscious in a property on Saturday evening, are both in a critical condition and are receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance at Salisbury District Hospital, Wiltshire police said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

“Further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Wiltshire police said in a statement.

A former Russian double-agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury in March.