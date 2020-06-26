London police chief says: We will disperse illegal parties

LONDON (Reuters) - British police will disperse illegal parties, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Friday, adding that violence shown against officers at such gatherings this week was utterly unacceptable.

Police dispersed several illegal music events across the British capital overnight, coming under attack at one of them, Dick said.

“These events are unlawful - they shouldn’t be happening,” Dick said. “For our officers who are simply doing their duty to be attacked in that manner is utterly unacceptable.

“We will come and close them down,” Dick said, adding that local communities hate such unauthorised events.

Over the past three weeks, around 140 police officers have been injured in protests and dispersing illegal parties, Dick said.

“Well over a hundred, probably heading up towards to 140 odd officers over the last three weeks,” Dick said.