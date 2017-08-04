British police officers cleared of misconduct after filming nude sunbathers

LONDON (Reuters) - Four British police officers who filmed from a helicopter nude sunbathers, naturists and a couple having sex were cleared of charges of misconduct in public office at a crown court on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police officers Matthew Lucas, 42, and Lee Walls, 47, and pilots Matthew Loosemore, 45, and Malcolm Reeves, 64, were cleared of all charges. They had denied the charges.

Former police officer Adrian Pogmore, 50, had previously admitted to the same charge. He was the only one present on each of the occasions the filming was done, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said. Pogmore will be sentenced on August 8.

The prosecution said the crew had recorded two naturists at a campsite, a mother and daughter sunbathing in the nude and a couple having sex in their garden while aboard a police helicopter in 2007 and 2008.

South Yorkshire Police said it would continue its internal misconduct proceedings against its officers despite the acquittals.

The woman filmed with her daughter told the court the crew's actions were a "complete and utter violation" of her privacy, the BBC said.