FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
World News
February 28, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

British police arrest three in fatal Leicester blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter related to an explosion that killed five people in the city of Leicester on Sunday evening.

The three men, all in their 30s, were being questioned by detectives, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Whilst we will not disclose further details at this stage, we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related”, police said.

The blast in the central English city, which also injured five others, ripped through a building, destroying a convenience store on the ground floor and a two-storey apartment above.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.