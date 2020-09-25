Shooting of policeman in London not being treated as a terrorism incident: police

Police officers arrive to pay respects outside the custody centre where a British police officer has been shot dead in Croydon, south London, Britain, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

(Reuters) - The shooting of an officer in a police station in south London on Friday is not being treated as a terrorist incident, London police chief Cressida Dick said.

“Our investigation is led by homicide investigators from the Specialist Crime Command,” she said in a statement. “We are not treating it as a counter-terrorism incident. We are doing all we can to establish a motive for the murder.”