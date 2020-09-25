Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK interior minister shocked by fatal shooting of police officer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she was shocked by the killing of a police officer at a police station in Croydon, South London, in the early hours of Friday.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Office has been shot and killed in the line of duty,” she said.

“This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Paul Sandle

