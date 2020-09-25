UK interior minister shocked by fatal shooting of police officer

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she was shocked by the killing of a police officer at a police station in Croydon, South London, in the early hours of Friday.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Office has been shot and killed in the line of duty,” she said.

“This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”