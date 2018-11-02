World News
November 2, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sony says two catering team members involved in stabbing incident at London HQ

1 Min Read

Police cars are seeen in central London, Britain November 2, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. BEN SABET /via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Sony Music UK said two of its catering team members had been involved in a violent altercation at its offices in central London on Friday after police said two people had been stabbed.

“Sony Music confirmed there was an incident at Derry Street resulting in the building being evacuated,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.