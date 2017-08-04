FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British police officers cleared of misconduct after filming nude sunbathers
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 2 months ago

British police officers cleared of misconduct after filming nude sunbathers

Emma Rumney

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Four British police officers who filmed from a helicopter nude sunbathers, naturists and a couple having sex were cleared of charges of misconduct in public office at a crown court on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police officers Matthew Lucas, 42, and Lee Walls, 47, and pilots Matthew Loosemore, 45, and Malcolm Reeves, 64, were cleared of all charges. They had denied the charges.

Former police officer Adrian Pogmore, 50, had previously admitted to the same charge. He was the only one present on each of the occasions the filming was done, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said. Pogmore will be sentenced on August 8.

The prosecution said the crew had recorded two naturists at a campsite, a mother and daughter sunbathing in the nude and a couple having sex in their garden while aboard a police helicopter in 2007 and 2008.

South Yorkshire Police said it would continue its internal misconduct proceedings against its officers despite the acquittals.

The woman filmed with her daughter told the court the crew’s actions were a “complete and utter violation” of her privacy, the BBC said.

Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.