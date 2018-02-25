British police responding to 'major incident' in city of Leicester

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they were responding to a “major incident” after reports of a large blast in the central English city of Leicester.

“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” the police force said in a statement. “Please avoid the area.”

Pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed flames leaping into the sky above the city. British media said a convenience store and a house had been destroyed in the blast.

Media quoted local witnesses as reporting what sounded like an explosion.