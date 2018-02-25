FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

British police responding to 'major incident' in city of Leicester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they were responding to a “major incident” after reports of a large blast in the central English city of Leicester.

“All emergency services are currently dealing with this,” the police force said in a statement. “Please avoid the area.”

Pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed flames leaping into the sky above the city. British media said a convenience store and a house had been destroyed in the blast.

Media quoted local witnesses as reporting what sounded like an explosion.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by William Schomberg/Guy Faulconbridge

