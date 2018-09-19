FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:39 AM / a minute ago

UK police say two people taken to hospital after reports car hit pedestrians outside mosque

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police were called on Wednesday to an incident where two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting pedestrians outside a mosque in north-west London.

“The driver failed to stop at the scene. Inquiries are underway to trace them,” London’s Metropolitan police said.

“Officers are currently retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision.”

The two hospitalized people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, the police said.

Officers were called at 0035 BST (2335 GMT) to the incident in the London borough of Brent.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Toby Chopra

