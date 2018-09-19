Two hospitalized after London Muslim center incident, not terror-related: police

LONDON (Reuters) - Two people were hospitalized after a car reportedly hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center in northwest London overnight in an incident police said was not related to terrorism.

There were reports people in the car had made Islamophobic comments before it left the scene in the borough of Brent overnight, police said.

“This incident is not being treated as terror related but the hate crime aspect of the collision is being looked at by detectives as an aggravating factor,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight. The two hospitalized people only have minor injuries, the force said.