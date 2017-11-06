FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

British PM May deeply troubled by parliament sexual misconduct allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was deeply troubled by a wave of allegations of sexual impropriety in parliament and victims of abuse needed to know that their complaints would be investigated properly.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

May, whose defense secretary resigned last week saying his past conduct had fallen short of expected standards, told a business audience that at the heart of the growing scandal was the issue of the use and abuse of power.

