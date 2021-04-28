UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offence might have occurred over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.

Johnson has faced repeated questions in recent days over the funding of the refurbishment, which ministers said he had paid for. However, it is unclear when he paid, with media reports that his Conservative Party might have initially provided a loan.

“We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred,” said the commission, the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance.

“We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case.”

It said it would provide no further comment until its investigation was complete.

“The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required,” the statement said.