More flexible approach needed on public sector pay, says UK PM May
September 13, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a month ago

More flexible approach needed on public sector pay, says UK PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions, in London, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would need to be more flexible on public sector pay in the future, and that work on the issue would take place ahead of a Nov. 22 budget.

“There is a need for greater flexibility as we look at these issues of public sector pay in the future,” May told parliament.

“We will be working on this in the lead up to the budget and the remits for the pay review bodies in 2018/19 will be published in due course.”

May’s government partially abandoned a cap on public-sector pay on Tuesday, saying it would raise wages for police and prison guards by more than its long-standing 1 percent limit.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

