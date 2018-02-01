British PM May has full confidence in junior Brexit minister Baker: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has full confidence in the junior Brexit minister Steve Baker, her spokesman said on Thursday, after he was accused of maligning government officials for the second time in a week.

Asked if the prime minister still had full confidence in Baker, her official spokesman said: “Yes”.

In a debate in parliament, Baker suggested government officials may be undermining government policy by calibrating their work to show only the downside of Brexit.

Earlier in the week, Baker attacked the credibility of the government’s own economic forecasts.