World News
December 10, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK MP Blunt sends letter of no confidence to '1922 Committee': The Times

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British MP Crispin Blunt has sent a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May to the chairman of the committee in charge of Conservative Party leadership contests, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

A challenge to May is triggered if 48 Conservative lawmakers write letters demanding a confidence vote to Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.

“I want to encourage those who are thinking about it; get it done,” The Times quoted Blunt as saying.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.