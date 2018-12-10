UK MP Blunt sends letter of no confidence to '1922 Committee': The Times

(Reuters) - British MP Crispin Blunt has sent a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May to the chairman of the committee in charge of Conservative Party leadership contests, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

A challenge to May is triggered if 48 Conservative lawmakers write letters demanding a confidence vote to Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.

“I want to encourage those who are thinking about it; get it done,” The Times quoted Blunt as saying.