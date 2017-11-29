UK plays weak hand badly in Brexit poker

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain is playing a weak hand badly in the Brexit poker game. The country has reportedly bowed to European Union demands that it pay up to 100 billion euros when it leaves the bloc. The outcome of months of haggling shows the UK has a lot less leverage than it pretends.

Settling the Brexit bill, as the Financial Times reports the UK is ready to do, should have been the easy part. Anything else would increase the chances that it will exit in 2019 without a transition period or trade deal. Lost tax revenue could amount to 75-150 billion pounds by 2030, according to Breakingviews estimates.

The final bill, after deducting what the EU will owe Britain, is likely to be much lower – around 50 billion euros, according to the Financial Times. Even the gross figure of 100 billion euros would be covered within five years by the 350 million pounds a week that Brexiteers, such as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, promised would become available once Britain stops paying into the EU budget.

Yet Prime Minister Theresa May has taken eight months to bow to the inevitable. Pandering to the eurosceptic members of her Conservative party has wasted more than a quarter of the two years she has to negotiate an exit and has cost her goodwill. May has also shown EU negotiators that UK bravado – embodied by Johnson’s July remark that the bloc could “go whistle” for its money – can be easily ignored.

May’s hand may not get much better. Honouring its financial commitments could give the UK a brief transition period to plan its departure and sketch out a deal with its main trading partner. Yet the prospect of a “hard” Brexit will still loom if those talks founder. Negotiating a basic agreement for trade in goods, such as the EU’s recent pact with Canada, would be painful for the UK services sector, which makes up around four-fifths of the economy. A better deal would require Britain to abide by EU regulation and accept more immigration and budget payments – all red lines for May’s party. Having seen May fold once, EU negotiators will be quicker to call her bluff in the future.

- Britain has agreed to honour liabilities of up to 100 billion euros when it leaves the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Nov. 28. UK officials expect the net bill to be 45-50 billion pounds after deducting sums owed to the UK and its share of EU assets, the newspaper said.

- The total includes sums owed for EU budget commitments, as well as pension obligations and contingent liabilities. Agreement on the bill is one of three conditions that the EU says have to be met before discussions on post-Brexit trading arrangements can begin.

- Britain has yet to satisfy EU demands for clarification on how it would avoid a “hard border” between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

- Sterling’s trade-weighted index rose more than one percent after the news. The pound was up 0.5 percent at $1.34 at 0910 GMT.

