Preparations for UK budget continue at pace: PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Preparations for Britain’s next budget continue at pace and the government will have a clear fiscal framework, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked whether the budget would still be unveiled on March 11.

“We will continue to have a clear fiscal framework and ... that is confirmed at budget,” the spokesman told reporters. “Preparations for the budget continue at pace.”

Doubts were raised over the timing of and framework for Britain’s budget when Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, saying he could not accept the conditions Johnson put on his continued role as finance minister. Rishi Sunak has been announced as his replacement.