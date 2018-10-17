UK PM May says concerned by report into bullying in parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was concerned by a report into bullying in parliament and that there should be a full response to it.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An investigation by former British judge Laura Cox published on Monday said the lower house of parliament had allowed a culture of bullying and sexual harassment to thrive, and its top officials may need to be replaced to restore confidence.

“It is important that everybody is treated with dignity and respect in their workplace. There is no place for bullying, for sexual harassment or abuse, in any workplace and that includes in this parliament. I’m sure we’re all very concerned with the report,” May told parliament.

“I hope that there will be a very serious, a very full response and a proper response to Dame Laura Cox’s report. This should worry all of us.”