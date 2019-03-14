UK LibDem leader Cable to step down after local elections in May: Daily Mail

British politician Vince Cable crosses the road outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British lawmaker Vince Cable, the leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, will step down as the leader of his party after local elections in May, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Cable, who previously intended to step down after Brexit was resolved, said in an interview with the British newspaper that “It now looks as if it (Brexit) will be a protracted process, and may never happen”.

He will continue as a member of the British parliament, the Daily Mail added.