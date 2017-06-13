FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK ex-PM David Cameron says May should consult rivals on Brexit: FT
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 2 months ago

UK ex-PM David Cameron says May should consult rivals on Brexit: FT

FILE PHOTO - Former British Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017.Richard Brian

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should consult with the opposition Labour Party and others on her Brexit strategy, David Cameron, May's predecessor, said on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.

"It's going to be difficult, there's no doubt about that, but perhaps an opportunity to consult more widely with the other parties on how best we can achieve it," Cameron was reported by the FT as saying at a conference in Poland.

"I think there will be pressure for a softer Brexit," added Cameron who quit last year after Britons voted to leave the European Union, against his advice, in a referendum that he had called.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

