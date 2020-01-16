Bank of England's Carney to serve as UK government climate adviser

FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England speaks at a Bank of England Financial Stability Report news conference in London, Britain December 16, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Outgoing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will advise Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the run-up to a major United Nations climate conference taking place in Glasgow this November, Britain’s government said on Thursday.

Carney steps down from the BoE in March and has already accepted a role as a U.N. envoy on finance and climate change, taking over from former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is running to become the next president of the United States.

“His expertise will help the UK to lead in mobilizing businesses and investors to support our net-zero revolution,” Johnson said in a statement after a meeting with Carney.