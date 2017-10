LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed a trip to China that had been provisionally planned for November due to a timetable clash with U.S. President Donald Trump who would have been there at the same time, Sky News reported on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Sky cited a source from May’s office who said the trip had never been finally confirmed or publicly announced.