British troops criticized for Corbyn 'target practice' video

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media apparently showing soldiers using a picture of opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn for target practice.

The video, posted on Snapchat, shows four paratroopers firing shots at the picture with the caption “happy with that”.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media,” an Army spokesperson said. “This behavior is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the Army expects. A full investigation has been launched.”

A Labour spokesman called the behavior alarming and unacceptable but said the party was confident the Army would investigate and act on the incident.

The soldiers have been widely criticized by lawmakers.

“Shameful and utterly unacceptable. This goes against the values and standards of [the British army],” ex-army Labour lawmaker Dan Jarvis tweeted.

Tobias Ellwood, a junior defense minister said: “If authentic this is unacceptable. Am looking into it.”