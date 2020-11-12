UK PM's top adviser Dominic Cummings staying on for now: BBC

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings is not leaving for now, despite the departure of a close colleague, BBC reported on Thursday.
"Dominic Cummings is NOT following Lee Cain out Number 10 door - PM's most senior advisor is staying on for now, despite departure of his close colleague, Mr Cain - understood to want to stay to work to combat coronavirus pandemic and in partic accelerate the mass testing programme", BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet bit.ly/3ngdlmL.
Johnson’s director of communications Lee Cain had resigned on Wednesday.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill
