No deal yet between UK Conservatives and DUP to back PM May: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party have yet to agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's government, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"No agreement yet between Conservatives and DUP, despite Leader of the House confirming Queen's Speech next Wed," Sky's Ireland Correspondent wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the leader of the lower house of parliament said the state opening of parliament would be held on June 21, when the government will set out its legislative agenda, suggesting the two parties had neared an understanding.