May 4, 2018 / 4:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May's Conservatives keep control of key London borough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives held control of the symbolic London borough of Wandsworth in local government elections, results announced on Friday showed, defying some predictions it could fall to the opposition Labour Party.

The local elections do not affect seats in parliament, but are seen as an important test of public sentiment for May at a critical time for her leadership, with several major tests of her authority on the horizon.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
