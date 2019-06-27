World News
June 27, 2019 / 8:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Election for Welsh lawmaker to be held on August 1 in early test for new PM

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Voters in a Welsh parliamentary seat will head to the polls on August 1 to elect a new lawmaker just over a week after Theresa May hands over to her successor, in an early test for the new prime minister.

Earlier this month, voters in Brecon and Radnorshire backed a petition to oust their Conservative lawmaker Chris Davies, who was convicted in March of falsifying two invoices.

On Thursday, the date of August 1 was set for the vote, known as a by-election.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson and current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt are both vying to replace May.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper

