UK government's priority is to win best possible Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday the priority for Prime Minister Theresa May's government was to secure the best possible Brexit deal for Britain and that it would seek to win the widest possible consensus on the EU exit terms.

Addressing parliament to set out May's program, the queen said the government would introduce a "Great Repeal Bill" to convert EU law into British law, and also bring in new policies on immigration, international sanctions, nuclear safeguards, agriculture and fisheries.

"My government's priority is to secure the best possible deal as the country leaves the European Union," the queen told lawmakers.

"My ministers are committed to working with parliament, the devolved administrations, business and others to build the widest possible consensus on the country's future outside the European Union."