Factbox: Who's in, who's out? UK PM May reshuffles her ministerial team

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May made changes to her ministerial team on Monday, hoping to re-energize a party damaged by divisions over Brexit and still smarting from an ill-judged election last year.

Below is a list of the main new appointments, and senior ministers confirmed in their roles. Changes are ongoing.

- Brandon Lewis appointed as Conservative Party Chairman making him responsible for the day-to-day running of the political party and its campaigns. He replaces Patrick McLoughlin.

Lewis was previously the government’s immigration minister. A replacement immigration minister has not yet been named.

- David Lidington appointed as Cabinet Office minister, a largely behind-the-scenes role supporting the prime minister and responsible for making sure the government runs smoothly.

He replaces Damian Green, who was forced to resign in December, but does not take on the additional title of First Secretary of State which made Green the de facto deputy to May.

Lidington was previously justice minister.

- Brexit minister David Davis, foreign minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Philip Hammond and interior minister Amber Rudd all kept their positions. Business minister Greg Clark and defense minister Gavin Williamson will also continue in their current roles.

- David Gauke appointed justice minister. He was previously work and pensions minister. A replacement work and pensions minister has not yet been named.

- Karen Bradley was appointed a minister for Northern Ireland, replacing James Brokenshire who resigned for health reasons.

Bradley was previously Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister. Her replacement has not yet been named.

- Sajid Javid was given an expanded role, adding housing to his brief in the newly-named position of housing, communities and local government minister.

- Health minister Jeremy Hunt became minister for health and social care.