Resigning UK defence minister Fallon says conduct fell below required standard

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence minister Michael Fallon said his past conduct had fallen below the high standard required in his position on Wednesday in a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Britain's Defence Secretary, Michael Fallon, speaks at an event on mental health, at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in central London, Britain October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs (Members of Parliament) in recent days, including some about my previous conduct. Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standard we require of the Armed Forces that I have the honor to represent,” Fallon said in the letter published by May’s office.