FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves Downing Street in London, Britain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country’s health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Saturday.

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.