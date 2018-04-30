FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

New interior minister has drive, determination: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sajid Javid, who was appointed Britain’s new interior minister on Monday following the resignation of Amber Rudd, has shown drive, ambition and determination to get to grips with difficult subjects, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

Describing Javid as one of the most experienced ministers around the cabinet table, the spokesman said he would need those skills in his new job.

The spokesman said no further ministerial changes were expected after Javid’s and two other appointments were announced earlier.

Reporting by William James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

