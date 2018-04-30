FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 30, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's new interior minister wants Windrush immigrants treated fairly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new interior minister Sajid Javid said on Monday his most urgent task was to ensure that the so-called Windrush migrants are treated fairly after a scandal that forced predecessor Amber Rudd to resign.

Rudd quit late on Sunday after she said she had inadvertently misled parliament over the controversy.

The government has faced criticism over its treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents who were wrongly labeled illegal immigrants.

“The most urgent task I have is to help those British citizens, that came from the Caribbean, the so-called Windrush generation, and make sure that they are all treated with the decency and the fairness that they deserve,” Javid told broadcasters.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.