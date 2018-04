LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Sajid Javid as the new Home Secretary on Monday after the previous interior minister Amber Rudd quit over the treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents wrongly labeled illegal immigrants.

Britain's Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Javid, 48, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, was previously Communities and Local Government Secretary.