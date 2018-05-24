FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Investigation launched into hoax call to UK's Johnson: PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An investigation is under way to determine how a hoax caller was able to speak to British foreign minister Boris Johnson in an 18 minute phone conversation, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Johnson talked international relations and rude poetry with a hoax caller who pretended to be the Armenian prime minister in an embarrassing new gaffe for one of Britain’s most prominent politicians.

“This shouldn’t have happened and an investigation is under way to determine the circumstances around this call and to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

