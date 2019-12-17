UK PM Johnson: We should resist calls to break up United Kingdom

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a majority in parliament wanted to resist calls to break up the United Kingdom, a reference to Scottish nationalist lawmakers who are demanding a new independence referendum.

“Most honorable members in this House believe we should resist the calls of those who would break up the United Kingdom and, as the parliament of the United Kingdom, we should politely and respectfully defend that partnership and that union,” Johnson told parliament following his election win last week.