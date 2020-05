FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a parliament session, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain May 13, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face criminal action following allegations of misconduct over his relationship with a U.S tech entrepreneur, the police watchdog said on Thursday.

However, the London Assembly said it would continue with its investigation into Johnson’s links with Jennifer Arcuri, saying while they would examine his conduct in while he was mayor of London.

Related Coverage UK PM Johnson welcomes dismissal of untrue claims of impropriety