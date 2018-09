LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary, said on Friday he has separated from his wife Marina Wheeler and will divorce, the Press Association reported.

FILE PHOTO: Former mayor of London Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler leave a polling station after voting in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

In a joint statement, Johnson and Wheeler said they separated some time ago and divorce proceedings have started.

Johnson is the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.