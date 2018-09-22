FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Labour will challenge UK PM May on her Brexit deal, Corbyn says

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday his party would challenge Prime Minister Theresa May on any Brexit deal she can strike with Brussels, and called for a national election if the deal fell short.

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his house in London, Britain, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain said on Saturday it would not “capitulate” to European Union demands in Brexit talks and again urged the bloc to engage with its proposals after May had said that Brexit talks with the EU had hit an impasse.

“We will challenge this government on whatever deal it brings back on our six tests, on jobs, on living standards, on environmental protections,” Corbyn told a rally in Liverpool, northern England, on the eve of Labour’s annual conference.

“And if this government can’t deliver, then I simply say to Theresa May the best way to settle this is by having a general election.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout

