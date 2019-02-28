Is Corbyn fit to be British PM? Deputy leader says he could be PM

FILE PHOTO - Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, leaves his home in London, Britain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - When asked if Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn was fit to be British prime minister, the opposition party’s deputy leader said Corbyn could lead the country but needed to clamp down on anti-Semitism.

Asked by the BBC if the failure to deal with anti-Semitism in the Labour Party meant Corbyn was not fit to be prime minister, Tom Watson replied: “He could easily be prime minister but we could do without the anti-Semitism because it allows you to ask me that question.

“We need to ... be absolutely vigilant in the way we deal with racism in our own ranks.”