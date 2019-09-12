Labour's McDonnell says will consider financial transaction tax report

FILE PHOTO: British Labour MP John McDonnell is seen as he leaves the BBC studios in London, Britain September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A comprehensive financial transactions tax could help to fund public services and support the wider economy, John McDonnell, the finance spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Thursday.

McDonnell was responding to a new report by Intelligence Capital on the possible scope of such a tax. Labour has previously backed the idea of a financial transactions tax on certain types of assets and trades.

“We’ll carefully consider the report ... as we continue to develop our plans for an economy underpinned by responsible, sustainable investment,” he said.