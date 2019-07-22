UK Labour peers pause plan for no confidence vote in leader Corbyn: source

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will not immediately face a symbolic no confidence vote from members of his own party in the upper chamber of parliament, a source with knowledge of a meeting on the matter said on Monday.

Labour’s representatives in the House of Lords decided at a private meeting to “park” that idea of calling a no confidence vote in their leader, the source said.

Last week, peers were unhappy at Corbyn’s decision to sack a senior Labour spokesman from her role in the Lords. That, combined with unhappiness at his handling of anti-Semitism complaints within the party, had raised the prospect of a no confidence vote.

The symbolic vote, which would not trigger a formal process to unseat Corbyn, could still be considered at a later date.