MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that her party must fight for a Conservative mainstream political agenda, speaking in her address to the annual party conference.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We must come together to fight for this mainstream Conservative agenda. To win the battle of ideas in a new generation all over again,” May said.