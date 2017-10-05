FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM showed guts and grace in conference speech, minister says
#World News
October 5, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 15 days ago

British PM showed guts and grace in conference speech, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May showed guts and grace by continuing with her keynote Conservative Party conference speech despite a repeated coughing fit and an interruption by a prankster, business minister Greg Clark told Sky on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds up a cough sweet after suffering a coughing fit whilst addressing the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“She showed guts and grace,” Clark told Sky News. He added that there was huge warmth towards May in the conference hall.

May’s bid to reassert her dwindling authority was ruined on Wednesday when her keynote speech was interrupted by repeated coughing fits, a prankster, and even letters of her slogan falling off the set behind her.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Estelle Shirbon

