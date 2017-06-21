FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK minister: talks with Northern Irish DUP may take time, no sticking point
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 2 months ago

UK minister: talks with Northern Irish DUP may take time, no sticking point

1 Min Read

Damian Green, First Secretary of State, arrives in Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no one sticking point in talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party but a deal to support May's minority government could take some time, her deputy said on Wednesday.

"There's no individual sticking point. Talks are progressing," First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May's deputy, told the BBC.

"So we have a lot in common but we are two different parties and so it will take some time to reach a deal."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.