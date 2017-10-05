British PM May should call a leadership contest, former party chairman says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should call a leadership election and as many as 30 of her lawmakers support telling her to go, former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds up a cough sweet after suffering a coughing fit whilst addressing the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“I think she should call a leadership election,” Shapps told BBC Radio 5 live. “The writing is on the wall.”

Shapps, who chaired the party between 2012 and 2015, said up to 30 Conservative lawmakers backed the bid to tell May to go.