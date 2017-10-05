FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May should call a leadership contest, former party chairman says
October 5, 2017 / 11:20 PM / in 15 days

British PM May should call a leadership contest, former party chairman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should call a leadership election and as many as 30 of her lawmakers support telling her to go, former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds up a cough sweet after suffering a coughing fit whilst addressing the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“I think she should call a leadership election,” Shapps told BBC Radio 5 live. “The writing is on the wall.”

Shapps, who chaired the party between 2012 and 2015, said up to 30 Conservative lawmakers backed the bid to tell May to go.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Sandra Maler

