LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s environment minister and prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove said he hoped Theresa May would remain prime minister after party divisions over her future burst into the open on Friday, revealing a plot by up to 30 lawmakers to unseat her.

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove speaks at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Theresa does have the qualities to be Prime Minister, she’s been an excellent prime minister, I hope she carries on as our Prime Minister for years to come,” Gove told BBC radio.