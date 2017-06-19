FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
May is leading UK through challenging times: Downing Street
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 2 months ago

May is leading UK through challenging times: Downing Street

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks outside 10 Downing Street, following the attack at Finsury Park Mosque, in central London, Britain June 19, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the country through "incredibly challenging times," her spokeswoman said on Monday when asked about media speculation that May might face a challenge from within her Conservative Party.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"These are incredibly challenging times, with a couple of terrible incidents in a week, and she is leading the country through those incidents and through this difficult time," the spokeswoman told reporters.

She had been asked whether May was confident she was still the right person to lead the country.

The Sunday Telegraph, citing senior Conservative sources, said May would face an immediate leadership challenge from eurosceptic lawmakers in her party if she seeks to water down her plans for Brexit.

Britain has been hit by multiple attacks by extremists and by a devastating fire at a tower block in London that killed 79 people. May's authority was severely weakened when she lost her parliamentary majority in an election on June 8.

Related Coverage

Reporting by William James; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Estelle Shirbon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.